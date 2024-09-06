Trinamool slams CBI for ‘negligence’; accuses ‘deliberate judicial sabotage’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday lambasted CBI for its “callous attitude” in the probe of RG Kar rape and murder incident.



The ruling party in Bengal has also taken the CBI to task for not turning up on time for the bail hearing of the prime accused at Sealdah court.

Trinamool also slammed the CBI for its “lackadaisical approach” towards an investigation which should have been handled with the

utmost sincerity.

Questioning the CBI’s intentions regarding the case, Trinamool Congress on X said: “After a 24-day delay, the prime accused in the R G Kar case, Sanjay Roy, was set to be produced in court today. But where was the Investigating Officer? Where was the @CBIHeadquarters counsel? Nowhere to be seen! This is how utterly disinterested the CBI is when it comes to handling the case. It’s a DELIBERATE SABOTAGE of the judicial process, with the CBI playing BJP’s loyal sidekick rather than discharging their duty.”

“Had this absolutely careless approach been shown by the Kolkata Police, the Opposition would have already created a huge ruckus about it and blamed the state government for a cover-up but their silence shows their hypocrisy that JUSTICE for the victim is not something they are interested in. Why are leaders from BJP, Left and Modi’s ecosystem silent on this?” reads Trinamool Congress’s

press statement.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said: “Today, accused Sanjay Roy was supposed to be produced in the court in connection with the RG Kar case. But we witnessed gross negligence on the CBI’s part. When Roy was being produced in the court, the CBI counsel and Investigating Officer were missing which irked the judge, so much that a 10-minute deadline was given to them. The judge also rebuked the CBI saying, ‘Should I give bail to the accused?’ The CBI wants more delay so that the issue

could be diverted.”

TMC MP Saket Gokhale said: “The accused in the RG Kar rape & murder case was produced in court today for his remand. However, the CBI Investigating Officer AND the CBI lawyer were both ABSENT! Expressing extreme displeasure, the Ld Magistrate was shocked that CBI chose

to remain absent.”