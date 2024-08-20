Trinamool slams CBI as its probe misses Mamata’s Sunday deadline

Kolkata: After the deadline set by Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee for the CBI to complete its investigation into the alleged rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital passed on Sunday, the ruling party in Bengal questioned the Central probe agency’s lack of updates.



TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev wrote on X: “On 16th August, CM@MamataOfficial had made a demand - that the CBI complete the investigation of the RG Kar Hospital rape & murder case by 18th August which is the original deadline that was given to Kolkata Police. After taking over the case on 14th August, CBI has not given a SINGLE update on the investigation. The only arrest in the case so far has been the 1 accused nabbed by@KolkataPolice. Why is the investigation by the CBI not proceeding expeditiously? What exactly has the CBI done in the last 4 days to solve the case? This is not reassuring at all when it comes to doing justice for the victim. Justice delayed is justice denied. CBI must hold a press conference TODAY and update everyone about the progress of the investigation.” Another TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose demanded that CBI call a press conference at the earliest as her party will not allow them “to bury this case and hide the truth”. “CBI has not even summoned any suspects for questioning in the last five days. Moreover, the Central agency has not even tried to counter the numerous rumours being spread on media and social media,” she said in a video statement.

“What is the CBI doing? It seems they’re keeping their head down just to allow BJP to target the state government and keep spreading a false narrative. None of the Opposition parties are asking even a word to the CBI… Is the CBI trying to bury the case? What explains their complete inaction for five days?” Ghose asked. Echoing similar sentiments, another Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh stated that the CBI must furnish details of their investigation and complete the probe quickly.