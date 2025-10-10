Trinamool showcases welfare, infra push in North Bengal since 2011

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on social media on Thursday gave a detailed account of development and social welfare schemes carried out by the Mamata Banerjee government in North Bengal. The ruling party in Bengal wrote that Chief Minister Banerjee has brought smiles to the people of North Bengal.

In its social media post, Trinamool Congress stated that after coming to power, the Mamata Banerjee government had formed a separate department in the name of North Bengal Development department in 2011 for the better development of all the districts in North Bengal. A secretariat was opened in Siliguri “Uttarkanya” in 2014 so that the development schemes and procedures can be accelerated.

Alipurduar and Kalimpong—new districts were created so that people in the regions can avail better services and the benefits of all the schemes offered by the state government. Cabinet meetings are held in “Uttarkanya” now to directly monitor the development works in eight North Bengal districts. The North Bengal Development department has been carrying out a lot of projects in various fields—infrastructure like roads, bridges, health infrastructure, schools and drinking water infrastructure.

The ruling party claimed that four new universities have been set up in North Bengal since 2011. Four industrial parks and six ITI hubs have been set up in North Bengal. Around 4,000 kms long new roads have been constructed only in Alipurduar. The number of spectators has gone up twice in Bengal Safari. Eco-friendly tourism has come up at “Bhorer Alo” in Gajoldoba. The Mamata Banerjee government has ensured wages at Rs 250 for tea garden workers and implemented a new housing project.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister Banerjee is likely to visit North Bengal again on Monday, with Darjeeling included in her itinerary. She is expected to oversee ongoing reconstruction and repair work on the ground and hold a high-level administrative meeting during the visit, sources said. In recognition of their courageous role during the recent natural disaster in the northern part of Bengal, the state government has decided to confer special awards on firefighters, SDRF personnel, police officers, engineers and doctors who risked their lives in rescue and relief operations. The Chief Minister had rushed to North Bengal after the disaster took place.