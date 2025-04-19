Trinamool shares images of Jagannath temple in Digha

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday shared first glimpses of the highly-anticipated Jagannath Temple in Digha, set to be inaugurated by the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on April 30.

The temple, which is being hailed as an architectural marvel, is poised to become a major spiritual and tourism landmark in Bengal, attracting devotees and travellers from across the globe, the ruling Trinamool Congress said.

Sharing “exclusive” photos, Trinamool Congress in its X handle wrote: “Presenting the first glimpse of the majestic Jagannath Temple, set to be inaugurated on 30th April! Digha is ready to welcome devotees & travellers from across

the globe.” The temple will be inaugurated between 3 pm and 3.10 pm on April 30, with religious ceremonies beginning a day earlier.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been a strong advocate for the project, with plans to further develop Digha as a prime destination for both spiritual and leisure travel. During an administrative review meeting on the inauguration, the CM recently stressed her intention to prioritise access for common people over VIP attendees on the day of the event.

“I don’t want too many VIPs to go to Jagannath Temple and we want that common people – who may not find means to go – should not be obstructed,” Banerjee stated during the meeting.