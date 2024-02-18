Trinamool sets up camps for MGNREGA job card holders

Kolkata: Following instructions of Trinamool Congress’ national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, the party informed that camps for the distribution of MGNREGA dues to job card holders of Bengal were arranged in several districts



on Sunday.

The party shared glimpses of the camps in Bankura, Howrah, Purulia and South Dinajpur on its social media account. It wrote on Facebook: “The registration camps have kicked off with tremendous momentum. Smt.@ Mamata Official’s landmark decision to release the pending wages of MGNREGA workers is drawing an overwhelming response from the public, marking a significant stride forward.”

The camps have been set up in every block. Several party leaders were present such as Chandrima Bhattacharya, Mahua Moitra, Mausam Noor, Kalyan Banerjee, among others. All the forms filled up at these camps will be sent to Chief Minister and TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee.

“The 100 Days’ workers have not received their wages. Previously, the number of deprived beneficiaries stood at 21 lakh but now the number has increased. Please enroll yourselves and camps have been set up for this. From February 26, we will disburse the funds to all the deprived MGNREGA beneficiaries. We will now have to spend more money to provide the wages, but irrespective of that we will disburse the amount,” said the Chief Minister at a public services distribution programme in Birbhum on Sunday.

On February 16, Abhishek Banerjee instructed his party leaders to begin preparations for the distribution of MGNREGA funds to job card holders. He instructed them to set up support camps ahead of the distribution from February 18 to 25. The camps will be open from 10 am to 6 pm. Further, announcing that elections may be announced in the beginning of March, Abhishek is also learnt to have asked his party workers to conduct booth-level meetings on March 1 and March 2. He has advised that meetings be held at local tea shops under the “Chai Pe Charcha” initiative.

In these meetings, issues need to be highlighted such as Centre’s deprivation of Bengal. Abhishek said this will be an election to oust the BJP from power at the Centre. Referring to the BJP, he said the poll campaign will revolve around removing “zamindars” from the Union government.