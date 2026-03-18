Trinamool sees a string of inductions

Kolkata: Just hours before the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) announced its candidate list for the upcoming Bengal Assembly elections, the party witnessed a series of significant inductions across the state, underscoring its calibrated strategy of consolidation and expansion.



At the party headquarters in Kolkata, former cricketer Shib Shankar Paul formally joined the All India

Trinamool Congress, bringing with him a recognisable public profile from the sporting arena.

He was accompanied by Tanushree Hansda, a noted educationist from the Santhal community, whose work in promoting education and social awareness at the grassroots level has earned her prominence among tribal populations. Her induction is being seen as part of the party’s sustained outreach towards indigenous communities.

Also joining the party was Islamic scholar Abdul Matin, known for his involvement in community engagement and social initiatives.

In Bankura district, Goutam Mishra, an influential figure in Barjora and Saltora with a strong grassroots network, renewed and deepened his association with the party.

His return is expected to bolster the AITC’s organisational strength in the region ahead of the polls.