Trinamool restructures its students’ wing

Kolkata: The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the state has proposed to restructure and reshuffle its students’ wing.



Trinamool Congress current state president Trinankur Bhattacharjee will continue in his present post while former state chairperson of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) Jaya Dutta will also continue with her current portfolio.

There will be 9 vice-presidents and 15 general secretaries and 11 secretaries.

Trinamool Congress has announced the names of the 66 members of the state committee. The list of the new Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad committee was prepared on Monday. Around 33 district committees have been announced except the three organizational district committees like north, south and central Kolkata. These committees will be formed later. Names and portfolios for state committee and district committee have been announced.

Incidentally, TMCP leader Supriyo Chanda in social media announced to quit the organization after his name did not find place in state committee or district committee.

“All India Trinamool Congress under the guidance and inspiration of Hon’ble Chairperson Mamata Banerjee is pleased to announce the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad State Committee & Trinamool Chhatra Parishad District Presidents for the state,” Trinamool Congress tweeted.