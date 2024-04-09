Trinamool requests EC to allow state to release funds for rehabilitation of tornado victims

Kolkata: In the wake of the destruction caused by a tornado in North Bengal, a 10-member Trinamool Congress delegation, on Monday, visited the EC office requesting that it allow the state government to undertake new projects and release necessary funds for relief and rehabilitation of the victims. In its letter submitted to the EC, the party wrote that on March 31, a thunderstorm/tornado rampaged across parts of West Bengal, causing huge losses to houses and agricultural lands. The party said that about 2000 households were displaced. Residents, particularly in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar, require immediate assistance from the state government which needs to provide them with food, drinking water, and rehabilitation.



The delegation said that the state government needs to release fresh funds to serve the residents of the affected areas and build new homes.

“As there is an embargo upon release of new funds and/or execution of new projects during the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, the Election Commission is humbly requested to relax such restrictions on humanitarian grounds,” read the letter to EC.

The delegation requested the EC to issue appropriate directions/orders to allow the West Bengal government to undertake new projects and release necessary funds for the residents of the state who were adversely affected by the natural calamity.TMC leader Dola Sen told the media that even when the Mamata Banerjee visited the tornado-ravaged areas she did not make any announcements for new schemes or projects since the MCC is in effect. “She assured the people that the state government will do the needful. Hence, we appealed to the EC,” Sen said.