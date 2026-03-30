Trinamool reinstates Rajesh Chhetri in Jalpaiguri amid poll push

Jalpaiguri: In a significant political development ahead of the Assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress has brought back influential leader Rajesh Chhetri into a key organisational role in Jalpaiguri district.



Chhetri, who was removed in December from his post as regional president of Bagrakote under the Malbazar Assembly Constituency during a district-wide reshuffle, has now been appointed as a district committee secretary. He was earlier replaced by Sushil Majhi. The move comes amid an intensified election campaign and is being seen by party insiders as a strategic decision. Known for his strong grassroots presence in the tea garden belt and organisational capabilities, Chhetri has been entrusted with strengthening the party’s base and ensuring victory for candidate Bulu Chik Baraik.

Political observers have termed his return a “masterstroke.” In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had secured 100,998 votes in the Malbazar segment, while Trinamool polled 76,939 votes, with a significant lead of 9000 votes.

However, under Chhetri’s leadership in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, that margin in Bagrakote was drastically reduced to just 350 votes, highlighting his electoral influence. “I am happy that the party has given me due respect. We will now work wholeheartedly to ensure the victory of our candidate,” Chhetri said, expressing confidence in securing a fourth term for Baraik. Meanwhile, in the Rajganj Constituency, Swapna Barman has begun her campaign despite uncertainty over obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Railways related to her resignation. On Sunday, Barman attended an election committee meeting at Belakoba, convened by outgoing MLA Khageshwar Roy. Addressing party leaders at the Hari Mandir hall, she expressed optimism that the clearance would be received by Monday, in line with court directives. She also inaugurated a regional party office at Panikauri and participated in a rally at Mantadari, formally launching her campaign. Despite the recent demise of her father, Barman expressed determination to continue.

“There is no time to waste. After completing the rituals, I will stay in Rajganj and campaign day and night,” she said, thanking party leaders Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee for the opportunity. When asked about filing nomination without the NOC, Barman responded confidently, hinting that her active participation in campaign activities speaks for itself.

Khageshwar Roy said another meeting will be held on Monday in the presence of coordinator Krishna Das, followed by a rally. “Our goal is to ensure her victory by a large margin,” he added.