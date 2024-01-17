Trinamool refutes Suvendu’s claim

Kolkata: Reacting to Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari’s allegations that the West Bengal government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is afraid to implement Central schemes such as Ujjwala Yojana in Bengal, Trinamool Congress alleged that it was an effort by the BJP leader to plug the failure of the scheme throughout the country.



On Tuesday, Adhikari took to social media and alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is

misusing the state administration to halt the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana scheme from being implemented in Bengal.

He wrote on X: “Mamata Banerjee is scared. Scared of the fact that 1,23,71,022 (One Crore Twenty Three Lakhs Seventy one Thousands and Twenty two) households in WB have opted for Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY). She has been depriving the people of WB from availing the benefits of Central Govt Schemes such as Ayushman Bharat and Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).”

Sharing some documents in connection with it, he further alleged: “District Level Ujjwala Committee was composed with the District Magistrate as the Chairman, for the smooth implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY). Unfortunately, in West Bengal, the role played by the Chairman has been unfavourable in regards to the implementation of the scheme”.

Reacting to the same, TMC leader Santanu Sen said that the entire country knows how the Modi government has increased the prices of LPG. “These are nonsense allegations by the BJP to hoodwink the people ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, realising they have lost confidence of the people,” he said.

TMC leader Aroop Biswas posted on X: “Before shamelessly plugging the Modi Govt.’s FAILED Ujjwala Yojana, LoP@SuvenduWB should remember: he average number of refills per year declined from 4.4 in 2021 to 3.7 in 2023 1.8 million PMUY beneficiaries did not get even a single LPG bottle during the last financial year 9.2 million customers did not take any refills in 2021-22; switched to wooden chulha due to soaring prices Govt. subsidy for domestic LPG connections decreased from ₹37,209 Cr in 2018-19 to ₹6,965 Cr in 2023-24@BJP4India has previously reneged on their manifesto promise of providing subsidised LPG cylinders after coming to power.”