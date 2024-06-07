Trinamool reclaims key Assembly segments that went to BJP in 2021

Kolkata: Following the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the political landscape in several Assembly segments of Bengal has undergone a significant transformation. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has successfully reclaimed numerous Assembly segments that the BJP had previously won in the 2021 Assembly elections.



The ruling party in Bengal managed to get leads in 26 out of 28 Assembly segments in and around Kolkata. In Jadavpur, Trinamool led from all seven Assembly seats. It also led in all seven Assembly segments in the Dum Dum Lok Sabha Constituency.

Political observers contend that the Trinamool Congress’ advances in Assembly segments previously secured by the BJP in 2021 are highly significant, especially with Bengal heading towards Assembly polls in 2026.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, Trinamool won from the Sitai Assembly segment out of eight seats in Cooch Behar Lok Sabha Constituency. But in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the TMC got leads not only from Sitai Assembly segments but also from Sitalkuchi, Cooch Behar South, Dinhata Assembly seats. In the Swarupnagar Assembly seat under Bongaon Lok Sabha, BJP candidate won in the 2021 Assembly elections but in this year’s Lok Sabha elections, TMC got a substantial lead from Swarupnagar.

BJP in the 2021 Assembly polls managed to get one Assembly seat from Ghatal Lok Sabha but in this year’s elections, TMC managed to get a lead from all the Assembly constituencies under Ghatal.

However, its lead in Rajarhat-Gopalpur is wafer thin - a mere 74 votes.

Trinamool has secured a lead in Baranagar as well. Sayantika Banerjee won the Assembly bypolls by 8,148 votes. However, in the Lok Sabha polls, Trinamool’s lead here is 11,547. In some areas, the ruling party has trailed.

In Kolkata North, Trinamool Congress trailed by 1,599 votes at Shyampukur - from where state cabinet minister Shashi Panja was elected with a margin of 22,550 votes in 2021. The party will be worried about the Jorasanko Assembly segment. The seat where the BJP traditionally enjoys popularity, Trinamool’s candidate Sudip Bandyopadhyay trailed BJP by 7,401 votes here. Trinamool’s Vivek Gupta had won this seat in 2021, defeating BJP’s Meena Devi Purohit by 12,743 votes. Bandyopadhyay’s biggest lead (45,802) was secured from Beliaghata.

Under the Kolkata South Lok Sabha constituency, Trinamool Congress led in Rashbehari Assembly segment by 1,691 votes. In Bhowanipore, the lead for the ruling party in the state stood at 8,297. In its five wards - 63, 70, 71, 72 and 74 - that the party has, however, trailed BJP.