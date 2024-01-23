Trinamool rebukes BJP MLA for insulting Lord Ram

Kolkata: BJP MLA Hiran Chatterjee has been caught in a controversy after a video that went viral captured Chatterjee cleaning a microphone with a scarf with a photograph of Lord Ram embossed



on it. Trinamool Congress (TMC) attacked Chatterjee for this incident. The BJP MLA a few days ago while attending a programme in Daspur in West Midnapore cleaned the microphone with a scarf that was hanging around his neck. It had a photograph of Ram on it. A senior TMC leader from Ghatal Asish Hudait said that the BJP leaders took the name of Lord Ram only to consolidate the votes in its favour ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

“Chatterjee has hurt the sentiment of Lord Ram’s followers. We don’t like that somebody will use the name of Ram only to get political mileage. It is uncalled for. I condemn the incident.” The TMC leader further alleged: “BJP has brought Lord Ram to the streets. It’s highly objectionable that the BJP is using Ram like a commodity in the market.”

TMC used that video as a tool, especially at a time when the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was done on January 22. No reaction from the BJP leaders was available on the issue. TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had stated: “I have no complaint if somebody worships Ram but this should not be used as a political tool. Don’t do politics ahead of Lok Sabha elections.”