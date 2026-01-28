Trinamool raises ‘SC violations concerns’, ‘SIR irregularities’

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation on Tuesday met the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), raising urgent concerns regarding non-compliance of the Supreme Court directives in connection with the implementation of SIR and alleged statutory violations in the conduct of SIR in Bengal.



The ruling party submitted a memorandum drawing the attention of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to illegal supersession of Electoral Registration Officers by Micro-Observers. It also raised the issue of the alleged unlawful targeting of voters marked under the “Logical Discrepancy” category.

In the memorandum, the ruling party delegation also alleged that communications were made through unofficial channels, which is in violation of Supreme Court directives. They also took up issues like arbitrary alteration of “Logical Discrepancy” classification and scope for manipulation and arbitrary rejection of government land/house allotment certificates.

“We write to place on record our grave concerns regarding serious irregularities in the conduct of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, both of which strike at the root of electoral legality, procedural fairness, and the constitutional guarantee of universal adult franchise,” reads the letter.

Trinamool Congress delegation also demanded strict issuance of all SIR-related instructions only through formal written circulars uploaded on official portals or released publicly and immediate cessation of unilateral, undocumented changes to ECINet workflows, including adherence to the earlier classification limited to cases involving “more than six progeny”.

The delegation also placed demands for immediate revocation of any directive rejecting land/house allotment certificates issued by the Government, and issuance of binding instructions confirming their admissibility and also the issuance of a binding circular to all DEOs, EROs, AERO, and observers ensuring uniform, lawful, transparent, and voter-friendly documentation standards. The delegation consisted of Dola Sen, Mahua Moitra, Partha Bhowmick, Bapi Haldar and Birbaha Hansda.