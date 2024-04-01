Trinamool questions safety of women in BJP-governed states

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday questioned the safety of women in states governed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the latter party’s state leader Suvendu Adhikari, on Sunday, said that Bengal has become the epicentre of violence



against women.

Adhikari, on Sunday, uploaded a documentary video on his X handle which purportedly showed certain footages and highlighted some incidents of atrocities against women in Bengal such as the Park Street rape case, Kamduni gangrape case and the latest Sandeshkhali issue. It claimed that such incidents question the leadership of the woman chief minister of Bengal, Mamata Banerjee. Adhikari wrote on X: “West ‘UNSAFE’ Bengal has become the epicentre of violence against Women”.

TMC responded by highlighting crimes against women in states such as Uttar Pradesh. Party’s leader Kunal Ghosh wrote on X: “What about how UNSAFE India is under your@BJP4India masters? 86 women are raped EVERY SINGLE DAY. Your double-engine Govt. in states like Uttar Pradesh leads the pack in crimes against women. Rapists of Bilkis Bano roam free, Manipur’s naked parade victims cry for justice and 3 BJP IT cell members involved in IIT-BHU rape case STILL evade capture. STOP throwing stones at others when your own backyard reeks of decay!”

The BJP has upped the ante in its poll campaigns against TMC where violence against women is one of the issues. Trinamool, however, maintained that the saffron brigade is playing that card since it cannot ask for votes on the basis of developments while pointing out that TMC has also suspended its leader Sheikh Shajahan against whom there were allegations of committing atrocities against women

in Sandeshkhali.