Trinamool questions ‘rampant cylinder use at PM’s Brigade rally’

Kolkata: At a time when the state is reeling under LPG cylinder shortage, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday slammed the BJP over “rampant use of cylinders for cooking food for the BJP workers who attended the Prime Minister’s rally” at Brigade on Saturday.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh alleged that the BJP party workers hoarded many LPG cylinders for Brigade when the common people were struggling to find one. Taking to X, Ghosh stated: “Common people are struggling to find one LPG cylinder. Meanwhile, Modi’s party workers have hoarded multiple LPG cylinders for a ‘picnic’ at Brigade during Modi’s rally.”

Households and restaurants across the country have been grappling with supply concerns and rising LPG prices.

A party leader who was entrusted with the responsibility to ensure food for the BJP supporters acknowledged that cylinders had to be purchased despite the ongoing shortage, with some “extra” charges.

Foods such as dal, rice, and vegetables were prepared and served to the BJP activists who came to the venue. There was Dalma also on the menu, which was served with rice. Makeshift kitchens were set up near Eden Gardens, adjacent to the sprawling Brigade Parade ground, where volunteers began preparations as early as 3 am to cook for the crowd.

LPG cylinders and ovens were found lined up at the cooking area while cooks chopped vegetables and prepared masala paste.

The BJP-led Centre has been giving assurances that there is nothing to worry about and the LPG cylinders will be available. BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari had claimed on Friday that there was no shortage of domestic LPG. But the reality on the ground is quite different.