Trinamool questions Modi’s silence on Kumbh tragedy

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday questioned the silence of PM Modi on the Maha Kumbh tragedy that claimed many lives.

The ruling party in Bengal also raised a question as to why Modi has not yet shown any remorse for the victims who died in the stampede.

“‘Why No Remorse for Victims?’” asked Trinamool Congress in its social media handle.

It further stated: “Almost 90 minutes into PM @narendramodi’s Parliament speech, and not a word on the Mahakumbh stampede.

Not a shred of remorse. Not a single mention of the families grieving their loss.”

“When the tragedy struck, our Prachar Mantri was too busy campaigning in Delhi because VOTES ALWAYS COME BEFORE LIVES,” Trinamool Congress further slammed the PM.

After the incident, many opposition party leaders including the Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee lashed out at Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath for administrative negligence in managing the Kumbh Mela.