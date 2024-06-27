Trinamool questions Centre over NEET-UG imbroglio

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday questioned the Centre over the NEET-UG exams imbroglio alleging that it did not just play with the careers of the country’s youth but also jeopardised medical facilities and treatment in our country.



The TMC took to its social media handle and wrote on X: “More questions raised over the integrity of NEET-UG exams held on May 5. With every passing day, we learn more about how @NTA_Exams, under @BJP4India’s watch, not just played with the careers of our youth but also jeopardised medical facilities and treatment in our country.”

The ruling party of Bengal made the post and tagged a news article of a national media house which reported that the Supreme Court on Thursday issued a notice to the National Testing Agency (NTA) following a petition filed by a learning app alleging exam rigging in the recently conducted NEET-UG exams.

The court directed the NTA to respond to the notice by July 8 when the hearing on the matter will be held. Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee recently wrote to PM Modi asking him to ‘abolish’ the NEET examination.

In her letter, she wrote: “The allegations of paper leak, taking bribes by certain people and the officials involved in the conduct of the Examinations, opening of windows to accommodate certain students to apply for examinations, grace marks etc.

are some of the serious issues which need complete attention and require a thorough, clean and impartial probe. Such instances jeopardise the career and aspirations of lakhs and lakhs of students who look forward to getting admission into these

medical courses.”