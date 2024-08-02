Trinamool proposes Assembly condemnation against BJP’s ‘attempts’ to divide Bengal

Kolkata: The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has proposed a condemnation in the state Assembly under article 185 claiming that there has been an attempt by the BJP to divide Bengal. The main purpose of the condemnation proposal is to appeal to the people of Bengal to maintain unity among the people belonging to different communities.

Through the proposal, the ruling party in the state also requests the Central government to stay away from any such attempt made by the BJP leaders in the state.

The development comes after the Union minister and state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar had proposed that north Bengal be included in the Northeastern Council. BJP’s Lok Sabha member from Jharkhand NIshikant Dubey had demanded the formation of a new Union Territory by bifurcating certain districts of Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal. Mamata Banerjee’s party has, however, accused the BJP of being anti-Bengal and trying to divide the state.

Chief minister Banerjee, also the chairperson of Trinamool sharply reacted to the BJP leaders’ demands in the Assembly last Monday. She said that her government would resist all attempts to divide Bengal. Speaking on the issue, Banerjee told the House that the BJP during elections sought votes in the name of Gorkhaland and would speak about the partition of Bengal.

“In a democracy, people will say the last word. Let it be discussed in the Assembly and a resolution can be prepared in this regard. Let the judgement be taken in the Assembly. Those who are making such statements outside bypassing the Assembly are anti-Bengal,” Banerjee had said in the Assembly.