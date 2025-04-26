Trinamool pays tribute to Jhantu Ali Shaikh

Kolkata: The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Bengal paid rich tributes to Jhantu Ali Shaikh of 6 PARA (Special Forces) who sacrificed his life during a counter terror operation in Udhampur.

Taking to X, Trinamool Congress said: “A final salute to Jhantu Ali Shaikh of 6 PARA (Special Forces), who laid down his life in the line of duty during a counter-terror operation in Udhampur. We bow our heads in solemn tribute and extend our deepest condolences to his

bereaved family.”

Tributes were paid to braveheart Havildar Jhantu Ali Shaikh of 6 PARA (Special Forces), who was martyred during a counter-terror operation in Basantgarh area of Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Hailing from Patharghata village in Krishnanagar, West Bengal, Shaikh succumbed to the critical injuries received during a gunfight with a group of terrorists.

TMC leader and Krishnanagar MP Mahua Moitra also paid tributes to Sheikh.