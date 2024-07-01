Trinamool organises protest in Tufanganj against false cases and conspiracies by BJP

Cooch Behar: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) organised a protest march in Tufanganj town against alleged false cases and conspiracies by the BJP. The march, called by the Tufanganj Assembly Trinamool Congress, took place on Monday, starting from Tufanganj University grounds. It proceeded through various areas of Tufanganj town before concluding in front of the Tufanganj Block TMC party office.



Abhijit De Bhowmik, president of the Cooch Behar district TMC, along with local TMC leaders, participated in the procession. Bhowmik commented: “Tufanganj Assembly Constituency is part of the Alipurduar Lok Sabha Constituency, which BJP currently holds. BJP has been causing unrest in various areas under the guise of victory marches. BJP has been orchestrating false cases against TMC workers. We respect the people’s mandate. There is peace where we have won. Despite winning by only 6,000 votes in this Assembly, BJP has instigated unrest. This must be stopped. That’s why Tufanganj Assembly Trinamool Congress has organised this protest march. BJP is engaged in unethical politics. If they do not cease, TMC will give a befitting reply.”

However, BJP Cooch Behar district vice-president Utpal Das countered, stating: “Individuals responsible for kidnapping BJP Panchayat members and defecting to Trinamool are now leading the protest march.”