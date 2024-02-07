Trinamool MP writes to LS Speaker, requests details of farmer suicides in country

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Nusrat Jahan has written to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, requesting details relating to farmer suicides in the country which she alleged Central government refused to provide in Parliament.

In her letter, the MP wrote: “I would like to draw your kind attention towards the fact that the question asked by me through Starred Question No 53 on “Farmers Suicide” on Dt 06.02.2024 to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare remains unanswered.”

She further wrote: “The Govt. is answerable to all the questions raised by MP’s during Question Hour. The Govt to save itself from the embarrassment, avoided the answer, in written reply they are saying that “The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) under the Ministry of Home Affairs compiles and disseminates information on suicides in its publication titled ‘Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India’ (ADSI). The report till 2022 is available on NCRB website (https://ncrb.gov.in). It means they are trying to tell us to visit the website and read the report. Why not Ministry itself mentioning the facts and figures on farmer suicides in their reply? There is not a single word on “Farmers Suicide” mentioned by the Ministry in their reply.”

The MP informed the Speaker: “We got to know from media and other relevant sources that more than I Lac fanners suicides in last 9 years between 2014-2022, which is a matter of great concern. Instead of giving factual and pertinent answers, they are beating around the bush. This is just contrary to the Parliamentary rule and practices.”

I would request you to kindly look into the matter and give necessary instructions to the Ministries/Departments to give salient fact-related information. Hope the matter is looked up seriously in near future,” she wrote to the Speaker.