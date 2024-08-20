Trinamool MP removes controversial post from social media

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray removed his social media post where he had demanded custodial interrogation of RG Kar Medical College Hospital’s former principal Sandip Ghosh and Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal in connection with the probe into the alleged rape and murder of the postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor at the same hospital.



Ray, on Tuesday, told the Calcutta High Court that he will delete a controversial social media post. After the Kolkata Police issued two notices to question Ray for allegedly spreading misinformation through a particular social media post, he approached the Calcutta High Court seeking protection against coercive police action, including arrest.

Last Sunday, the Kolkata Police issued the first notice to Ray for questioning, asking him to be present at the city police headquarters by the same afternoon. As he skipped the summons, on the same evening, the police again issued a fresh notice to him, following which he approached the Calcutta High Court. On Tuesday, when the matter was taken up for hearing, Ray’s counsel told the High Court that his client had agreed to take down the content that he posted on his X handle. The state’s counsel thereafter informed the court that since Ray had agreed to delete the post, the police would not take any action against him and would close the matter.

On August 18, Ray made a post on his X handle where he demanded the custodial interrogation of Ghosh and Goyal.

Ray drew criticism from party colleague Kunal Ghosh who called his demand illogical, but the MP refused to backtrack on his statements at that time. Responding to a comment on his post, Ray had said: “Please need not worry about my fate. Blood of a freedom fighter flows in my veins. I’m least bothered.”