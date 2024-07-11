Trinamool MP, MLA get threat calls, police begin investigation

Kolkata: Sougata Roy, Member of Parliament (MP) from Dum Dum Constituency and Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of Kamarhati, Madan Mitra were allegedly threatened by unknown persons over phone if they do not arrange the release of Jayant Singh arrested in connection with the Ariadah mother-son assault case.



Sources said Roy on Wednesday reportedly received a threat call where the caller allegedly threatened to shoot him dead. A similar call was reportedly received by Mitra as well. While Mitra is reportedly going to lodge a complaint, Roy said that he has informed the Commissioner of Police (CP) Barrackpore, Alok Rajoria about the call. Meanwhile, on Thursday, Alapan Bandyopadhyay, chief advisor to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and additional director general, Law and Order of the state police, Manoj Kumar Verma jointly conducted a press conference at Nabanna regarding the Aridah incident. Bandyopadhyay said that Singh has several criminal cases pending against him and he was arrested at least five times since 2016 in five cases.

Verma said: “In this incident where the victims were assaulted, six persons have been arrested. All the persons seen in the video were identified and the remaining persons will also be arrested.”

About the threat call to Roy, Verma said: “That case is under investigation. At this point we are not in a position to reveal anything.” About the influence of Singh in the Kamarhati area, Roy stated that he was earlier arrested in 2023. “It is unfortunate that he got released on bail within one and a half months which caused all the problems,” he added.

Another allegation against Singh cropped up where it is being alleged that Singh had constructed a house by partially filling up a waterbody in Kamarhati. When asked about it, Roy said: “We were not aware about it. Kamarhati Municipality is enquiring about the matter, steps need to be taken.”