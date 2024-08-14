Trinamool MP expresses solidarity with women’s midnight protest

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray has expressed solidarity with the midnight protest organised by women condemning the alleged rape and murder of a post-graduate trainee (PGT) doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.



Ray said that he would hold a dharna to express solidarity with the women who would take part in the midnight protest in several parts of the city. Women in the eastern metropolis and districts of Bengal would hit the roads at midnight as a mark of protest against the killing of the trainee doctor at the RG Kar

Medical College.

“I will sit on an individual dharna from 5 pm to 9 pm to register my protest and express my solidarity with women who will hit the streets tonight. Due to my age, I won’t be able to join them at midnight but I express full support to them,” Ray said.

TMC MP on his social media handle on Tuesday night had said he would join the protesters as he has a daughter and a granddaughter. “Tomorrow I am going to join the protesters particularly because I have a daughter and little granddaughter like millions of Bengali families. We must rise to the occasion. Enough of cruelty against women. Let’s resist together. Come what may,” Ray said in a post on X.

When a social media user posted that he might be thrown out of the party, Ray said, “Please need not worry for my fate. Blood of a freedom fighter flows in my veins. I’m least bothered.” Trinamool Congress leader Dr Santanu Sen on Wednesday said: “All the accused in connection with the RG Kar incident must be arrested. Nobody should be spared. Stringent punishment must be given to the accused who carried out such a heinous crime. Calcutta High Court on Tuesday handed over the case to the CBI which has no satisfactory track record in Bengal. We would request that this movement of the doctors should not be politicised.” Sen also appealed to the protesting doctors that they can continue the protest but health services should not be affected.

Another Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh on his social media handle demanded that the culprits in the RG Kar incident must be given capital punishment. If there is anybody influential behind the incident must be brought to book. Hinting that the protest movement might have been engineered by the CPI(M) and BJP, he said: “Don’t take part in the political event of BJP and CPI(M). They are organising a

midnight protest.”

Meanwhile, Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Kumar held a meeting on Wednesday and ordered that adequate security arrangements be made for the midnight protest organised by the women.