Trinamool MP Dev visits Ghatal to inspect flood situation

Kolkata: On Monday, actor and TMC MP Dev visited various parts of Ghatal to assess the flood situation. He inspected several areas submerged in water in Keshpur, Ghatal and Daspur.



Dev told the media that efforts are being made with urgency to restore normalcy in Ghatal.

“If, as an MP, I only focus on RG Kar, it would be an injustice to the people of Ghatal, who are submerged in water,” he said.

After inspecting several areas, the MP said many houses are submerged in water, and some have collapsed too. To ensure that food and medicine reach the affected people, arrangements are being made with boat services.

The electricity department has been asked to be particularly cautious, and if water crosses the danger level, power services will be cut off. Once the water recedes, the power supply will be restored.