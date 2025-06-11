Trinamool moves breach of privilege notice against Suvendu for ‘Pakistan’ remark on CM

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday brought a proposal of breach of privilege against Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari in the state Assembly for allegedly spreading misinformation against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Adhikari had allegedly told reporters that Banerjee had praised Pakistan in the Assembly while speaking on the resolution conveying appreciation for Indian Armed Forces for their relentless efforts in protecting the pride and dignity of the nation. Soon after his statement, ministers Chandrima Bhattacharjee, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, Indranil Sen, Aroop Biswas among others brought breach of privilege notice against him and submitted the same before Speaker Biman Banerjee. This is 8th such privilege notice against Suvendu, according to Assembly sources.

“Suvendu Adhikari has said that the Chief Minister has spoken in the same line as Pakistan.

I have been pained by such a statement. I have received a breach of privilege in this regard from the Trinamool Congress party. Action will be taken following the rules of the state Assembly.

The Chief Minister has not said anything in support of Pakistan and whatever she said is in the record of the Assembly. He (Leader of Opposition) should not have made such a statement,” added the Speaker.