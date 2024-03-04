Trinamool mocks BJP’s decision to replace candidate in Alipurduar

Alipurduar: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has mocked BJP’s decision to replace Union minister of state John Barla in the Alipurduar Lok Sabha Constituency labelling it as ‘fear.’



Trinamool alleges that the outgoing member of Lok Sabha from Alipurduar and Union minister of state, John Barla, has failed to contribute to his constituency over the last five years. Claiming that the people of Alipurduar do not support him, TMC asserted that the BJP removed Barla out of sheer fear.

Trinamool MP and district president Prakash Chik Baraik stated: “They are scared. In the Alipurduar Lok Sabha Constituency, surrounded by 65 per cent tea plantations, the state government has initiated numerous public welfare projects, including land leases, housing for tea plantation workers, hospitals and crèches.

Daily wages for tea plantation workers have increased to Rs 250. The BJP candidate must present his progress report, showcasing his accomplishments as a

public representative.”

Responding to Baraik’s comments, BJP candidate and Alipurduar district president Manoj Tigga said: “Who is scared will be understood when the result is announced.”

The recent decision to replace him with Monoj Tigga has emerged as a big surprise for Alipurduar.