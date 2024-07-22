Trinamool member dies on way to attend Martyrs’ Day event

Raiganj: Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee has assured all help to the family of TMC supporter Ainal Hoque (62 years) who died in an accident in Kolkata on the way to attend the Martyrs’ Day programme on Sunday. His body reached his home at Altapur in Karandighi Police Station of North Dinajpur district on Sunday night. Later, the last rites were performed. Gautam Paul, TMC MLA of Karandighi, said: “Ainal Hoque was going to Esplanade in Kolkata to attend the Martyrs’ Day meeting.



He was crossing the Railway tracks in Bidhan Nagar Station when a local train hit him. Immediately, he was taken to R G Kar Medical College where he died.

Hearing of the incident, Mamata Banerjee assured to stand by the bereaved family. We will hold a condolence meeting in his memory on Sunday in his village.”

Kanaiyalal Agarwal, president of North Dinajpur TMC committee, said: “I am in Kolkata. On Wednesday, I will return and meet the family. On behalf of the party, we will assist the family. In the meantime, TMC members of the locality have been told to extend all help to them.”