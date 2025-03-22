Trinamool may take action against its MLAs who skipped Budget Session

Kolkata: The ruling Trinamool Congress may take action against its 50 MLAs who remained absent during the recently concluded budget session in the Assembly.

The attendance register of the MLAs was being examined. It was learnt from the sources that 50 Trinamool Congress MLAs did not attend the Budget Session. The Parliamentary Affairs minister had a talk with the party’s chief whip on the issue.

The Parliamentary Discipline Committee will take the decision. There was a smaller number of Trinamool Congress MLAs in the Assembly House last Thursday when the BJP MLAs were staging a demonstration. Speaker Biman Bandopadhyay on repeated occasions raised questions on the attendance issue of the MLAs.

Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee held a meeting with party MLAs at the Assembly premises in December last year when she emphasised the need for greater discipline. Taking a firm stance on absenteeism of party MLAs in the Assembly, the TMC chairperson announced that MLAs who miss three consecutive days of an ongoing Assembly session will receive a show-cause notice on the fourth day.

During a meeting with party legislators, Banerjee had expressed displeasure over the poor attendance despite her earlier directives urging regular participation during Assembly sessions. Trinamool Congress has taken a strong view against the party MLAs skipping the Assembly sessions.