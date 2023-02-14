Trinamool makes new appointments in Tamluk dist & its state youth panel

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) announced a few appointments in its Tamluk Organisational District and West Bengal State Youth Committee.



Abhishek Das has been appointed as State Youth Secretary. In the Tamluk Organisational District, Ajgar Ali has been appointed as the District Youth president. Chandan De (Manna) has been appointed as the District Indian National Trinamool Trade Union Congress (INTTUC) president. Milan Mondal was appointed as Haldia's Mother Town President. Shibnath Sarkar and Sapan Naskar have been appointed as district general secretaries. The party said in its statement that Tamluk INTTUC District president will directly oversee the Haldia Town INTTUC organisation.