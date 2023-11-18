Trinamool likely to reshuffle block-level leadership ahead of Lok Sabha elections

Kolkata: Following its reshuffle in its district organisation, Trinamool Congress (TMC) is planning to conduct the same at block level, keeping in view the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.



TMC has already begun preparing grounds for the Parliamentary elections as now it is learnt that soon a reshuffle in the block level in the state will be carried out by the party. Such a reshuffle will be made on the basis of performance of its block level leaders,

sources said.

The party will be reviewing the performance of the block level leaders based on certain parameters which would include active participation in campaigns throughout the year. Reports are being sent from the districts to the party’s top rung leaders, primarily chairperson Mamata Banerjee and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, it was learnt.

The reshuffle will obviously lead to some losing their positions if their performances have not been satisfactory, said party sources, highlighting that no compromise will be made and at the same time it will be judged which leaders have been successful in maintaining unity within the party fold at the block level. The party is learnt to have sought feedback from district leaders to compile a list of names before the reshuffle. Differences within some leaders have also been highlighted to the party.

Several names for appointment to the position of block presidents have been suggested to the party and these are based on the person’s leadership and performance during the 2021 Assembly elections, the municipal elections the following year and the recently-concluded panchayat polls.

Earlier, Abhishek Banerjee, during his campaign for the panchayat elections had made it clear that he would be reviewing performances every three months. He had said that those who do not stand by the people in their times of distress, or are not in contact with the masses, have no right to remain in their positions.