Trinamool likely to prioritise Hindi-speaking belt in strategy for 2025 Assembly elections

Kolkata: With an eye on the 2025 Assembly elections in Bengal, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has already started ground-works, chalking out an elaborate strategy.

The party’s top brasses have already instructed the organisational leaders in the districts to focus on the Hindi-speaking belts where the party did not get expected results during the last Lok Sabha elections.

The party leaders have been asked to maintain better coordination with the people through various programmes.

To strengthen people-to-people contact, the district leaders have been directed to visit the apartments where there is a concentration of non-Bengali populations. The leaders have also been urged to take part in the community programmes which are held in these apartments.

The party leaders who have better coordination with these people may be used in these pockets, as per the instruction of the party.

A major revamp in the organisation within Trinamool Congress is likely to take place, especially at the district level as some of the party presidents and convenors may be changed, sources said.

An action plan has been prepared and the top party leaders of the party have chalked out the strategy on how to carry out the overhauling.

Trinamool Congress National general secretary Abhishek Banerjee may start the second edition of “Nabo Jowar” in February next year.

One of the main objectives of the second edition of “Nabo Jowar” would be to highlight the performance of the Mamata Banerjee government with an eye on the 2025 Assembly elections. It was also learnt that Abhishek may bring some changes in the district-wise party leadership before the “Nabo Jowar” campaign. Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee is also likely to begin her district-wise tours next year.

TMC MPs and MLAs will carry out a massive campaign countering the propaganda that is being circulated by the opposition parties over the RG Kar incident aiming to malign the ruling party.