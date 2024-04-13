Trinamool likely to join INDIA bloc rally in Jharkhand this month

Kolkata: With the Trinamool Congress (TMC) recently clarifying that it is still part of the INDIA bloc on a national level except in Bengal, the party is likely to soon join a rally by the Opposition coalition in Jharkhand scheduled to be held this month.



It was learnt from sources that TMC will participate in the ‘maha-rally’ this month to attend the Opposition programme in Ranchi on April 21.

Sources said that former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s wife Kalpana Soren had contacted TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee recently to invite her to the rally.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is holding an “Ulgulan (revolution) Maharally” in Ranchi on April 21, which will be attended by INDIA bloc parties. Earlier, INDIA bloc parties held a joint ‘Save India’ rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on March 31 against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren and actions against other Opposition leaders by Central agencies.

Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren was arrested by the ED on January 31. He had resigned ahead of his arrest, after which Champai Soren took oath as the new Chief Minister of the state. Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21.

However, sources said that Mamata Banerjee may not be able to attend the rally herself due to her preoccupation with the election campaign in Bengal. The party will instead send representatives on her behalf.

The decision as to who will represent the party will be conveyed to the rally organisers around April 18-19, said sources.

Recently, TMC leader Derek O’Brien, while speaking at the INDIA bloc meeting in New Delhi, said his party “was, is, and will be part of the INDIA alliance”.

Derek said: “This is a clear fight; BJP versus democracy. This is a fight against the Modi guarantee which has zero warranty.” He added: “This fight is not only for Delhi but it is the country’s struggle against autocracy and Modi ji’s Zero guarantee.”