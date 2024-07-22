Trinamool likely to initiate organisational changes in party

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) is likely to go in for an organisational overhaul in a bid to ensure welfare for the people. The TMC government is also likely to reshuffle state Cabinet with the two top leaders issuing repeated warnings. From the Martyrs’ Day rally, a message was sent to the party workers that imminent disciplinary action against the party workers as well as the leaders who have failed to garner public support effectively.



With its eyes firmly set on 2026 Assembly elections, the ruling TMC aims to further strengthen its organisations in those areas where the party did not get expected results in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Despite securing 29 Lok Sabha seats and running the state government for the third term, TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, as well as party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, consistently warned party members of strict action against corruption and anti-party activities.

The party is also eyeing a victory in another six Assembly seats — Naihati, Haroa, Midnapore, Taldangra, Sitai and Madarihat — where the Election Commission of India (ECI) may soon announce the bypolls since the sitting MLAs won Lok Sabha elections and therefore became MPs. The TMC has already begun preparing grounds for the Assembly elections in 2026 as well. Sources said the party will be reviewing the performance of the block level leaders based on certain parameters which would include active participation in campaigns throughout the year, delivering services to the people.

Though the TMC swept the polls, its diminishing vote percentage in some urban pockets did not go down well with the party top brass. Allegations of corruption surfaced against some local leaders in municipal bodies. Incidentally, Mamata Banerjee from the July 21 mega rally on Sunday sent across her message loud and clear that her party leaders should be transparent. “Ami bittoban chai na, vivekbaan chai (I don’t want the rich; I want morally strong people). Our party leaders should not have greed for money,” Banerjee had said. She had also warned that there must not be any compromise

with corruption. Almost in a similar tone, Abhishek had said those Panchayat representatives, councillors, municipality chairpersons, or vice-chairpersons who did not reach out to people or were unable to deliver results in the Lok Sabha polls, will face action. “Be it a town president, municipality chairman, Gram Panchayat Pradhan no one will be spared,” said Abhishek.

A TMC insider said that the final decision regarding stern steps will be taken by the party supremo as well as national general secretary. Abhishek at Sunday’s meeting said that he was busy reviewing elections and everyone will be able to see the results in three months.

Party sources said that a major emphasis will be given towards the rebuilding of organisation in North Bengal where TMC in 2024 made strong inroads into the BJP’s turf by defeating then Union minister Nitish Pramanik in Cooch Behar Lok Sabha seat. The BJP, however, managed to retain other constituencies of North Bengal though by a lower margin. In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won seven out of eight North Bengal seats riding on the support of Rajbanshis. However, in recent bypolls in the Raiganj Assembly seat, the BJP candidate lost to the TMC by a

substantial margin.

Mamata Banerjee during her Martyrs’ Day speech had expressed repentance as her party failed to win a Lok Sabha seat in Malda despite the state government carrying out so many development works. The ruling party however had a clean sweep in the bypolls in Bagdah, Ranaghat Dakshin, Maniktala and Raiganj. Apart from Maniktala, all the other three seats belonged to BJP.

It was also learnt that a reshuffle will take place in the state Cabinet as well. Sources said, the Nabanna had sent a list for reshuffle in the state Cabinet to the Governor C V Ananda Bose on July 18 but the latter is yet to give his assent.