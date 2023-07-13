Trinamool leads in 2849 seats in Murshidabad

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) has again proved that the myth of Congress dominating the Murshidabad district has gone after the ruling party was leading in 2849 seats till 8 pm on Wednesday.



This year the total number of Gram Panchayat seats in Murshidabad is 5593. Though the Left-Congress alliance was leading in about 1600 seats till Tuesday night, the figure dropped on Wednesday.

As per the data till 8 pm on Wednesday the figure shows that the Left Congress alliance has won in 1572 seats including 1066 of Congress and 506 of CPI(M). BJP has secured 502 seats. The trend is the same in the Panchayat Samiti as Trinamool Congress is leading in 455 seats out of a total of 748 seats.

The Left-Congress alliance is leading in 185 seats whereas BJP is leading in 48 seats.

Among the 78 seats in the Zilla Parishad, Trinamool Congress is leading in 50 seats and the Last-Congress alliance is leading in 6 seats.

Till the time of filing of this report, BJP had failed to open its account in the Zilla Parishad.

It may be mentioned that after Trinamool Congress was initially defeated in the Sagardighi by-election the Left-Congress alliance seemed to have gained confidence. But the situation turned after Byron Biswas, the winning candidate in the Sagardighi by-election joined Trinamool Congress leaving Congress ‘empty’ again in the Assembly.