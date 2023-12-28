Trinamool leader’s car stone-pelted in Contai, party blames BJP for attack

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader was allegedly attacked in Contai, East Midnapore by BJP supporters for protesting against “violation of norms” by a BJP-led Panchayat samiti in the implementation of a Jal Jeevan Mission project.



The TMC leader, Amin Sohel’s car was stone-pelted on Wednesday night. Sohel is one of the Opposition members of the BJP-led Panchayat Samiti at Contai-I. It was learnt that a Jal Jeevan Mission project work was supposed to be taken up at the Shyam Rai Bar Jalpai village in Contai. A tender for the same had also been floated. However, the project was allegedly shifted 1.5 km away to a place called Saradpur by the BJP-led Panchayat samiti.

TMC leader Sohel is learnt to have protested against such a move. He told the media: “On Wednesday night, some BJP workers charged bombs in the area and fled. I informed the OC of the local police station and also the district administration. I was instructed to go to the spot to ameliorate the tension which was triggered by the bombing. While I was returning, BJP workers pelted stones at my car.” The police are currently investigating the incident.

TMC has accused the BJP for the attack. It has alleged that with the nearing of the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP, realising it will not be able to win any seats, have become desperate and is resorting to violence in the districts.

Recently, an incident of alleged arson at the house of a Panchayat-level TMC leader sparked a political tension in Contai. It was alleged that all members of the house were asleep at night when someone entered from the backdoor and set fire to the house of the TMC leader Rekha Giri. TMC is of the opinion that it was an incident of arson and was done to exact revenge. The party alleged that the BJP has been continuing to spread violence in panchayat areas.