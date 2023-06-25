Trinamool leader stabbed by miscreants in Siliguri

Siliguri: Some miscreants allegedly stabbed the President of Ward number 24 Trinamool Youth Congress Committee in Siliguri.



A written complaint has been filed at the police station about the incident. An investigation is underway.

“The incident should be thoroughly investigated. This is very unfortunate. Some people stabbed our leader owing to a small incident. This is unacceptable. He is undergoing treatment at the hospital,” said Gautam Deb On Sunday morning, Gautam Deb, the Mayor of Siliguri met the wounded Trinamool Leader at the Siliguri District Hospital.

The incident took place on Saturday night around 10:30 pm. The injured has been identified as Jayabrata Mukhuti, Trinamool Congress youth president. He is a resident of North Bharatnagar in Siliguri.

It is learned that he got into a heated argument with a youth on Sevoke Road under ward number 13 of SMC on Saturday night over a small issue. It is alleged that at that time several others surrounded Mukhuti and one of them stabbed him in the stomach.

Trinamool Chhatra Parishad and other leaders of Trinamool Congress immediately reached the spot after receiving the news of the incident. The injured Trinamool leader was rushed to the Siliguri District Hospital.

Pratul Chakraborty, the Chairman of SMC and councillor of Ward number 24, along with Panitanki Out Post police reached the spot at night.

He said: “The incident is very unfortunate. It should be investigated whether there is any political angle to it. We have lodged a complaint with the police. We want a detailed investigation into the incident.”