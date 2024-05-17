Trinamool leader shot at in Sitalkuchi

Cooch Behar: Animesh Roy, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and head of the Lalbazar Gram Panchayat (GP) in Sitalkuchi Block, was shot late Thursday night while returning home from an organisational meeting at Lalbazar Chowpati. The assailants allegedly fired at him, hitting his right leg.



Local residents first took him to the Sitalkuchi Primary Health Centre, from where he was later transferred to a private nursing home in Cooch Behar. He is currently undergoing treatment there.

Upon receiving information about the incident, cops from Sitalkuchi Police Station rushed to the scene and have since started an investigation. No family members have commented on the incident and tension remains high in the area. On Friday, Abdul Jalil Ahmed, Sahakari Sbhadhipati of Cooch Behar Zilla Parishad and Rabindra Nath Ghosh, state Trinamool Congress vice-president, visited the injured Animesh Roy at the private hospital to gather information about the incident.

Abdul Jalil Ahmed stated: “While returning home on a motorbike, some miscreants shot at Animesh in the Lalbazar area. He was hit in the leg but managed to survive. BJP-backed miscreants have committed this incident, as they hold power in the area.”

However, Baren Chandra Barman, BJP MLA for Shitalakuchi, refuted these allegations. He said: “They have no choice but to blame the BJP. Trinamool has been involved in gun and bomb politics since before the elections. This is their internal conflict. Let the administration investigate properly and all the facts will come out. The condition of the state is very bad.”