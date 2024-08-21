Trinamool leader murder case: 3 held

Raiganj: Police arrested three miscreants in connection with the murder of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Bapi Roy in Islampur, North Dinajpur.

The arrested have been identified as Mahemud Alam, Manjur Alam and Sayed Alam. They are residents of Bhatgar and Kaltahar villages in Islampur.

They were produced to Islampur Sub-Divisional court on Tuesday. Prior to this, two others were also arrested in connection with this case.

It is noted that on July 14 night, some TMC leaders were holding a discussion on a Panchayat matter in front of a hotel at Ramganj in Islampur when suddenly some miscreants arrived and opened fire at the group.

Bapi Roy, TMC leader, died on the spot and another Md Sajjad was injured in the attack.

Jobby Thomas, Superintendent of Police of Islampur police District said: “Three arrested persons were produced to Islampur Sub-Divisional court with a prayer to be remanded to police custody.”