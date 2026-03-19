Trinamool launches seven fresh faces out of 12 Malda Constituencies

Malda: In a significant political reshuffle ahead of the Assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has sprung a major surprise in Malda district by introducing a large number of new candidates. Out of the total 12 seats in the district, as many as seven have been allotted to fresh faces, signalling a clear shift in strategy by the ruling party.

Notably, four sitting MLAs—Tajmul Hossain, Nihar Ranjan Ghosh, Sabitri Mitra and Abdul Ghani—have been dropped from the candidate list. However, four incumbents—Abdur Rahim Boxi, Samar Mukherjee, Chandana Sarkar, and Sabina Yeasmin—have been renominated.

Among the most prominent new entrants is former IPS officer Prasun Banerjee, who has been fielded from the Chanchal constituency. He had earlier contested the Lok Sabha elections from Malda North. In Gazole, the party has nominated young leader Prasenjit Das, currently the district president of the Youth Trinamool Congress. English Bazar will see Ashish Kundu, a former councillor and party spokesperson, entering the fray, bypassing factional heavyweights. Other notable candidates include social worker Nazrul Islam in Mothabari, Kabita Mondal in Manikchak, Malda Zilla Parishad sabhadhipati Lipika Barman Ghosh in Malda and Matibur Rahaman in Harishchandrapur. Meanwhile, Amal Kisku has been renominated from Habibpur.

Launching his campaign in Gazole soon after the announcement, Prasenjit Das took a sharp dig at the BJP. “The outgoing BJP MLA has failed the people of Gazole. I appeal to voters to bring change and elect a Trinamool representative this time,” he said while leading a bike rally and wall-writing campaign.

In Chanchal, Prasun Banerjee struck an emotional chord, stating: “This is a fight for ‘maa, mati, manush’ (mother, land, and people). It is also a battle for Bengali identity and survival.” Sabina Yeasmin, now contesting from Sujapur instead of Mothabari, expressed optimism about her return.

“I am a daughter of this soil and have come back home. If the people place their trust in me, I will work to fulfil their needs,” she said amid celebrations by party workers in Kaliachak.

Ashish Kundu, contesting from English Bazar, targeted the BJP’s internal discord, remarking: “The BJP is deeply divided here. People are looking for stability and development.”

Lipika Barman Ghosh, after offering prayers at a temple, exuded confidence: “I do not see any real competition. I am certain of my victory.”

District TMC president Abdur Rahim Boxi summed up the party’s ambition, saying: “Our goal is clear—to make the BJP ‘zero’ in Malda.”