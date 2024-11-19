Trinamool launches ‘Sansad Janasanjog Sahayata Kendra’

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saayoni Ghosh announced a programme under ‘Sansad Jana Sanjog Sahayata Kendra’ which aims to connect with the people of the Jadavpur Lok Sabha (LS) Constituency to solve their problems.

A released poster read that in the last Parliamentary elections, people have relied on Ghosh to make her win the elections from the Constituency.

It said that on the one hand, she has the duty to raise the demands of the people of her Constituency in Parliament and on the other deliver services to them, and maintain close relations with the voters of the Constituency.

The party announced that such help centres will be held every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 am to 4 pm at Dulal Das Thakur Bhavan, Sapui Para intersection. The following telephone number was also provided: 033-71481683.

It further said in the days to come local MLAs, councillors, public representatives and the party’s organisational workers would help the people solve their issues.

The poster was signed off by Saayoni under the tag ‘Apnar Ghorer Meye’.

Even though no specific reason was given for this sudden initiative, many think that it’s a move to win the confidence of people ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. Jadavpur, which always had Left-oriented politics, remained at the centre stage of the protests in the city demanding justice in the RG Kar rape and murder case.

However, TMC managed to clinch both the assembly and the Parliamentary seat in Jadavpur in 2021 Assembly polls and 2024 Lok

Sabha polls.