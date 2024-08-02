Trinamool launches public relations campaign in Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar: The Cooch Behar District Trinamool Congress has initiated a public relations campaign targeting areas where it faced defeat in the last Panchayat elections.



The campaign kicked off on Thursday from the Ghoksadanga area. A workers’ meeting was organized in the Ghoksadanga market, attended by prominent Trinamool

leaders. A workers’ meeting was also held in the Paradubi Gram Panchayat area as part of the campaign.

In the Panchayat elections, Trinamool secured victories in 104 out of 128 Gram Panchayats in the Cooch Behar district, while the BJP won 24 Gram Panchayats. Following the Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress claims to have gained control over 17 out of the 24 BJP-held Gram Panchayats. Consequently, the Trinamool Congress has decided to extend its public relations campaign in these areas, starting with Ghoksadanga Gram Panchayat.

During the workers’ meeting in Ghoksadanga market, MP Jagdish Chandra Barma Basunia emphasized his commitment to regional development, stating, “Before the elections, I promised to develop this area. Approximately Rs. 75 lakh will be spent on development work here. Under the BJP MLA, no work has been done. Despite that the BJP won here in the Panchayat elections and the Trinamool Congress received less votes in the Lok Sabha election. Do not make this mistake in 2026. We must start preparing now for the 2026 elections.”

BJP’s district secretary Biraj Bose commented: “No matter what programme the Trinamool Congress conducts, the people here know whom to vote for. Trinamool Congress will never win here.”