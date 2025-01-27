Trinamool launches health body to strengthen healthcare coordination & prevent disruptions in govt hosps

Kolkata: Following the RG Kar Medical College incident, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has formed a health organisation titled ‘Progressive Health Association (PHA)’, to highlight the government’s positive contributions to the Health sector and act as a liaison between the health department and doctors.

One of the main objectives of the newly formed association of doctors, nurses and health workers is to ensure there is no disruption in the delivery of medical services in any government hospitals.

Senior Cabinet minister Shashi Panja on Monday launched the PHA and announced its 10 objectives, including healthcare reforms, opposition to cease-work at government hospitals, zero tolerance for violence and vandalism. The newly set up association will advocate for strict anti-hooliganism laws and strengthen coordination between the government and medical community. It will also ensure good working conditions for doctors, foster positive relationships between doctors and patients, and maintain a peaceful environment in hospitals. The minister told reporters that Trinamool Congress’ existing doctors’ body, called the Progressive Doctors’ Association (PDA), would be merged with PHA, and they would be directly in touch with the health department following Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nod. “There was a gap during the RG Kar Hospital incident. We probably could not do what we were supposed to do. We will work on a 10-point agenda and will coordinate between the government and doctors. We will highlight the government work also. This association will act as a bridge between doctors and the health department,” said Panja who has become the president of the newly formed association.

The PHA will have representation from across Bengal and will hold its first state committee meeting on February 8.

It aims to foil any attempts to malign the image of the state healthcare system by spreading false information. After the RG Kar incident, cease-work by doctors at govt hospitals left many patients in the lurch.