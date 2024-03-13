Trinamool launches ‘Banglar Odhikar Yatra’

Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday launched the “Banglar Odhikar Yatra” under which all its 42 Lok Sabha candidates will embark on a 10-day yatra covering their entire

Parliamentary constituencies.

After a historic “Jonogorjon Sabha” on Sunday at Brigade and kickstarting the significant “Tapashilir Sanglap” module on Tuesday, the ruling party in Bengal has now launched another campaign module to strengthen the campaign of its candidates. The model was launched on Wednesday in some constituencies which include Midnapore, Tamluk, Balurghat, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Malda North and Malda South. All the Trinamool candidates under this campaign will meet key district leaders, and address party workers’ meetings on day one. In the next 7-10 days, the candidates will hold public events, meetings, door-to-door visits and rallies across their constituencies.

The candidates will also be meeting deprived MGNREGA & Awas Yojana beneficiaries in each constituency and talk about how the Narendra Modi government at the Centre has deprived the people of Bengal whereas the ruling party in Bengal has been continuously fighting for their rights.

“A key part of the ‘Jonogoner Gorjon’, Bangla Birodhider Bisorjon campaign, the ‘Banglar Odhikar Yatra’ is yet another surprise element designed to strengthen party’s campaign in the coming days,” reads a press statement issued by Trinamool Congress on Wednesday. It further stated: “Through this campaign module, the candidates will give “Jomidar Bisorjoner Dak” – echoing Chairperson Mamata Banerjee and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s words at the Brigade Parade Ground. Both the top leaders have set the stage for the election campaign from the Brigade rally where the names of all the 42 candidates were also announced. The deprivation of the people in Bengal by the Centre will be a top priority in the Lok Sabha election campaign this year with Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee and party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee giving certain outline on the focus areas during the campaign of candidates.”

Addressing a press conference, TMC leader Shahsi Panja said: “All our 42 candidates will reach out to people in their respective constituencies and explain to the people how they are being deprived by the Central government. About Rs 1.16 lakh crore which is owed to Bengal are still not cleared. There are many who could not attend the brigade rally and this Adhikar Yatra will ensure our candidates reach out to them. This election is about Didi’s guarantee vs Modi’s guarantee.”

Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday launched another outreach campaign “Tapashilir Sanglap” under which the party will reach out to the SC and ST people across Bengal, interact with them and expose BJP’s false promises. The SC and ST leaders under Trinamool’s fold will visit the SC/ST dominated areas to make people aware about the atrocities inflicted upon them by the BJP-led government

at the Centre.