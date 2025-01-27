Trinamool launches ‘Alapcharita’; women’s wing to carry out the campaign

Kolkata: To reach out to the women, highlighting the state’s development schemes and also to further consolidate the votes of women electorates during the 2026 Assembly election in the state, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) will carry out another campaign ‘Alapcharita’.

According to sources, the ‘Alapcharita’ campaign will continue till February 27.

The programme will be carried out by the women’s wing of the Trinamool Congress.

The message will be sent across that the ruling party is committed to continuing the development and social welfare schemes, that have helped scores of women, in the future.

Ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, Trinamool aims to bolster its organisational strength across districts, placing women leaders at the forefront of its key initiatives to drive grassroots engagement and momentum. ‘Alapcharita’, aims to foster stronger coordination between party leaders and grassroots workers. The leaders of the party’s women’s wing are confident that this initiative will enhance communication and fortify the party’s foundation at the local level. Like previous elections, Lakshmir Bhandar is expected to provide dividends to the ruling party in the state in the 2026 Assembly polls as women members of the families have greatly benefitted, observed political experts. The women across the state had expressed joy with merrymaking festivities after receiving the increased Lakshmir Bhandar financial assistance last year.

Meanwhile, the women’s wing of TMC has already implemented the programme ‘Diksha’ where young leaders of the party in all blocks were taught the history and legacy of the party and the struggle of the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. The newcomers were taught how Mamata Banerjee had taken her party forward and how she had carried out her struggle. The young leaders were also informed how Banerjee wanted to see her party evolving in the future. ‘Diksha’ programme was started on December 26 last year and it continued till January 25. More than 500 workers’ meetings were carried out during the ‘Diksha’ campaign.