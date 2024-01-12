Trinamool: ‘Joblessness grew by over 44% in last quarter of 2023...’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday attacked the Centre for its failure to ensure employment for the youths. Giving statistics, the ruling party in Bengal said that joblessness among the youths in the age group 20-24 in the last quarter of 2023 grew to 44.49 per cent.



It further stated that rural unemployment stands at 43.79 per cent among the age group 20-24. “In BJP’s hoax paradise: _Spike in joblessness_ > _Spike in economic growth_This is how PM @narendramodi has failed the youth tremendously!” Trinamool Congress said in a post on X.

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Shashi Panja attacked the Centre for its failure to check crimes against women. “If the Modi Govt. had displayed half the commitment to actually upholding the proposed maxim of ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ as they do in meddling with academic autonomy, perhaps the distressing surge in crimes against women could have been averted,” Panja said in a post on X.

Another senior Trinamool Congress leader Chandrima Bhattacharya alleged that the Centre has failed to protect women in the BJP-ruled states. “The imposition of ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ logos in universities is a brazen attempt to manipulate votes. Central Govt.’s failure to protect daughters in BJP-ruled states reveals blatant hypocrisy and shameless propaganda,” Bhattacharya posted on X.

It was under the Modi government that unemployment reached its highest in 45 years, Trinamool Congress alleged. A report revealed that in 2023 over 40 per cent of Indian graduates under 25 remained unemployed. While the BJP-led Centre claimed that the unemployment rate stood at 3.2 per cent in 2022, CMIE data reveals that India’s unemployment rate soared to a two-year high of 10.09 per cent in October 2023. Trinamool Congress alleged that millions of unemployed in India bear the brunt of the BJP-led Centre’s baseless economic decisions.