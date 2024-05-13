Trinamool includes Kunal Ghosh in star campaigner list

Kolkata: After being removed from the posts of party’s state general secretary and spokesperson following his disagreements with the party, Kunal Ghosh has been included in Trinamool Congress (TMC) star campaigner list for phase VII of the Lok Sabha elections.



On Monday, TMC submitted its list of star campaigners for phase VII of the Parliamentary elections. Ghosh’s name figured on the list. He was removed as a star campaigner from the previous list of the party.

Earlier, this month TMC removed him from the post of TMC West Bengal general secretary after he had shared a stage with BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate for Kolkata North seat, Tapas Roy. However, Ghosh had said: “I still consider myself to be a devoted soldier of the Trinamool Congress and wish to continue serving the party in whatever role I am assigned.”

Ghosh further told the media that he will continue to work for the party till he is asked to leave by either the chairperson Mamata Banerjee or national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. He had said the day he is asked to leave he will become a supporter of the party.

However, after his removal from the party post Ghosh is learnt to have had a meeting with TMC’s Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’Brien in the presence of state Education minister Bratya Basu. Since then, there were signs of rapprochement with the party leadership as he was batting for the TMC on various issues.