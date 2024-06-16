Trinamool identifies challenges in Cooch Behar poll review

Cooch Behar: The Cooch Behar district Trinamool Congress (TMC), with an eye on the upcoming state Assembly election, organised its ninth extended meeting and felicitated the newly-elected MP at Cooch Behar Rabindra Bhavan on Sunday.



Minister Udayan Guha, newly-elected MP Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia, district Trinamool president Abhijit De Bhowmik, TMC Cooch Behar district chairman Girindranath Barman, Mekhliganj MLA Paresh Chandra Adhikari and other district leaders attended the meeting.

According to sources, within the Cooch Behar District Trinamool, the meeting addressed both the party’s successes and areas where Trinamool’s performance was lacking.

There were particular concerns regarding the Mathabhanga Assembly and Cooch Behar North

Assembly constituencies, where the BJP was leading. Udayan Guha invoked ‘Vibhishana’ while discussing the disappointing results in some areas of Cooch Behar.

He said: “‘Ravana’ would not have been defeated if there hadn’t been a ‘Vibhishana’. Similarly, in the Cooch Behar Lok Sabha constituencies where Trinamool performed poorly, ‘Vibhishanas’ need to be identified. Moreover, everyone in those areas with poor results must take responsibility.”

Echoing Guha’s sentiments, Abhijit De Bhowmik stated: “As we prepare for the 2026 state Assembly election, we must identify the ‘Vibhishanas’ and those who are disloyal. We need to analyse why our margin was lower than expected, which ideally should have been around one lakh.

Reports have been requested from regional, block and district leaders, which will be compiled and forwarded to the state leadership. We are closely monitoring

developments in the Mathabhanga and Cooch Behar North Assembly constituencies.”