‘Trinamool held more than 15,000 meetings in past 20 days’

In 20 days of the ‘Tapashilir Sanglap’ campaign, an outreach programme launched by Trinamool Congress (TMC), it already achieved extraordinary milestones of organising more than 15,000 impactful meetings, covering 42 Parliamentary constituencies and connecting to over 30 lakh individuals.

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on March 12 had launched ‘Tapashilir Sanglap’ under which the ruling party in the state reaches out to the SC and ST people across Bengal, interacts with them and exposes BJP’s false promises. The massive outreach programme aims to hold extensive interactions with members of SC and ST communities across the state.

The ruling party in Bengal in a post on X claimed that ‘Tapashilir Sanglap’ has seen the participation of more than 4,500 influential leaders so far.

“In just 20 days of Tapashilir Sanglap, we’ve achieved an extraordinary milestone: Connected with over 30 lakh individuals; Organised more than 15,000 impactful meetings; Participation of 4,500+ influential leaders; Covered 42 Parliamentary Constituencies,” Trinamool said in a post on X.

It further stated: “With each stride, our leaders exemplify sheer commitment to the SC/ST community, epitomising true leadership and highlighting the injustices inflicted by the BANGLA-BIRODHIS. #JonogonerGorjon.”

Under this campaign, the SC and ST leaders under Trinamool Congress’s fold are visiting the areas dominated by SC/ST to make people aware about the atrocities inflicted upon them by the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Banerjee had held a meeting in Nazrul Mancha earlier in March with the SC/ST leaders where he had chalked out a strategy on how to fight the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. Banerjee had briefed more than 3,500 SC and ST leaders from all Assembly Constituencies on the various modules of the programme. Each Trinamool leader mapped to the ‘Taposhilir Sanglap’ programme is assigned a branded vehicle to hold ‘Sanglap’ across different areas of the state. The leaders are supposed to hold at least three meetings every day and interact with hundreds of residents across the constituency. The party aims to hold more than 25,000 meetings till the end of April.