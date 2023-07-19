Trinamool gears up for record turnout at Martyrs’ Day rally

The countdown for the Martyrs’ Day rally of Trinamool Congress (TMC) has begun with the party workers across the state making necessary arrangements for the rally to see the party supremo Mamata Banerjee giving instructions for their future course of action.

Veteran singers like Nachiketa and Kabir Suman have been invited to the event.

Meanwhile, senior Trinamool Congress leaders paid a routine visit to the venue at Dharmatala on Wednesday to take stock about the arrangements. Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal visited the venue as well and supervised the security arrangements. Goyal discussed several issues with the senior Trinamool Congress leaders.

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday inspected Gitanjali Stadium to supervise the arrangements that have been made to accommodate the party workers.

“Today, National GS Shri @abhishekaitc visited the Gitanjali stadium to interact with the people who have assembled to pay homage to the brave souls who sacrificed their lives. The ecstatic energy among people is truly overwhelming!” Trinamool Congress tweeted.

Trinamool’s Martyrs’ Day celebration on July 21 this year may turn into a platform for the party supremo Mamata Banerjee to give a clarion call to oust the BJP government at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Martyrs’ Day celebration will see a different dimension this year. Trinamool Congress has already published posters with the photograph of Banerjee on them that carries the caption “Amar Ekushe Sahid Swarane Dharmatala Cholo”.

The poster also carries the name of Banerjee as the main speaker. There has been an instruction from the party that the names of no public representatives or any other leader will be reflected on the banners and festoons which will be put on display in various locations across Bengal.

The same poster has been put on display throughout the state. Banerjee has already announced that July 21 will be observed as “Shrodhha Diwas” as her party would show respect to those who have been killed in the state during violence triggered during the Panchayat elections.